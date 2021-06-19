Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PXT. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of PXT opened at C$20.67 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.2641371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

