Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 558,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.39. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Park City Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park City Group by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

