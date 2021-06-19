Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 558,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.39. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.91.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
