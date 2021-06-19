Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings per share of $4.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $15.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

PH traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.99. 1,532,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.20. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.