Patrick Y. Yang Sells 20,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Codexis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Codexis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Codexis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

