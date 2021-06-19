Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,739,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

