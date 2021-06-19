PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.59

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2404661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PAVmed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PAVmed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 11.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

