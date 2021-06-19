Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $141.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.28 million and the lowest is $133.66 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 528.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $604.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $645.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

PEB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

