Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$40.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.16 billion and a PE ratio of -46.70. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.