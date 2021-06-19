PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,040 shares in the company, valued at $467,463,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 996,137 shares of company stock worth $61,522,591 and sold 721,572 shares worth $43,924,861. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

