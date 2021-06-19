Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. 1,863,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.65. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.