Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 1,863,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,053. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

