Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.