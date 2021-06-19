Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
