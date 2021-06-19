Peseta Digital Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Peseta Digital has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peseta Digital has a total market cap of $428,726.32 and $20.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Peseta Digital

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 143,842,209 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peseta Digital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peseta Digital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peseta Digital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peseta Digital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

