Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

