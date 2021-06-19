Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,064. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

