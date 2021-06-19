Phoneum (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $776,442.17

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $776,442.17 and approximately $9,445.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,868,678,781 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

