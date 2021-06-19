PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,777,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,300. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 344,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

