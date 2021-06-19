PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $230,294.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00059432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00739688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083902 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

