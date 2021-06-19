Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51.

