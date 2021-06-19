Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $32.91 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.