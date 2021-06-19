Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

