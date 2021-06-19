Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

