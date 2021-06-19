Piper Sandler Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

NYSE NKE opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

