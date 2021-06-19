Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $2.22 million and $131,848.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00742370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083095 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

