Playcent Price Up 27% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $285,745.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars.

