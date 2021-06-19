Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Pool worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 41.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $442.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $256.85 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.