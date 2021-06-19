Poolz Finance Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00006882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182751 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.00864701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.05 or 0.99937611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.