Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,086. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.