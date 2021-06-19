Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.28. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after buying an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

