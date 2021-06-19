Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.28. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
