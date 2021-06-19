PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 958,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.08 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

