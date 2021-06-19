Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

