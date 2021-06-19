Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,643 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.28 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

