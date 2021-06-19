Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,882 shares of company stock worth $24,463,733. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

