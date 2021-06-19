Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $35.88 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

