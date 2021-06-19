Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of T2 Biosystems worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $193.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.25. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

