Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

