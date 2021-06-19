Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000.

SDY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. 414,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

