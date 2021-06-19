Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 157.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

