Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 184.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,819 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 5,737,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,268. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

