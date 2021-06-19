Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,310. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

