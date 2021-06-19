Principal Street Partners LLC Buys New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,589,000. Penske Automotive Group makes up about 2.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

