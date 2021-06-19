Principal Street Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $571,050,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 150.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,964 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.32. 2,553,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

