Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

