Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Hess by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 442,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,276,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,971,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,791,000 after buying an additional 541,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $84.35. 4,348,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,010. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

