Prospector Partners LLC Sells 58,800 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ACBI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 128,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,152. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

