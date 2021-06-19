Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,841 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.04 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last three months. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.