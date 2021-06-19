Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.01 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

