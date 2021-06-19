Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $103.39 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

