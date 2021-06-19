Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.71 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,025 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

HWM opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

