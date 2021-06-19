Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 267,856 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,856 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.91 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

